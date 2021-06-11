Construction To Begin June 14 On Old Lucerne Park Road

City of Winter Haven

ROAD ALERT UPDATE: Beginning JUNE 14 (Not June 7 as previously posted) construction will occur along Old Lucerne Park Road west of Century Drive, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for 4 weeks to install a new right turn lane and relocating a water main. The closed lanes will reopen each evening. If you have questions, contact Gayle Coutant at Blue Ox Enterprises, LLC at (407) 701-2222.



