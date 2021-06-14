Couple Allegedly Ram Two Haines City Police Vehicles & Nearly Run Over K9 Team Before Breaking Into Haines City Mayor’s House

An Intercession City man and Davenport woman were arrested early Monday morning for among other crimes, ramming an officer, attempting to run over a K-9 and his handler and breaking into the Haines City Mayor’s home.



Matthew Swett, 31, is being charged with armed burglary, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, use of a deadly weapon on a police K9, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest without violence, driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of Buprenorphine. Kaila Ellig, 32, of Davenport is charged with burglary of an occupied structure and resisting arrest without violence.



Officer William Tucker was patrolling at about 2 a.m. when a blue 2003 Toyota was seen parked at a construction site. When Swett was alerted to the presence of the officer, he ran and jumped into his vehicle and drove directly at Officer Tucker who was in his patrol car with his emergency lights activated, and intentionally struck Officer Tucker’s patrol car causing damage to the front end.









K-9 Officer Joseph Elam and his partner Cash were able to locate the suspect vehicle as it exited onto Old Polk City Road. After a short pursuit, the vehicle ran into a ditch and stopped. Officer Elam heard the doors open on the suspect’s vehicle so he deployed his partner Cash, on a lead, while giving the occupants clear directions.



The commands were ignored and Swett put the vehicle in reverse and intentionally drove toward the two, striking Cash. Officer Elam, seeing what was about to happen, used the leash to pull Cash away from the accelerating vehicle into his arms, and ran, with Cash in his arms, to avoid being run over. Thanks to his quick action, K-9 Cash was not injured.



Swett continued backwards and struck Officer Elam’s patrol vehicle causing damage to the front end then drove off at a high rate of speed before crashing in the area of Prado Grande Avenue and Old Polk City Road. Swett and Ellig exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Shortly after, the vehicle caught fire.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted with tracking the suspects and implementing a perimeter. The Aviation Unit from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office provided air support.



The suspects ultimately climbed over a fence and cut a hole to access the back screened-in porch area of an occupied home in the Randa Ridge subdivision belonging to Haines City Mayor, Morris West. The Osceola aviation observer was able to see Swett concealing an object in the front of his pants and notified officers and deputies on the ground.

“I am thankful we have such a professional Police Department who literally work day and night to protect our city,” Mayor West said. “Our officers and their county partners showed tenacious resolve to stay on the heels of these suspects and bring this to a peaceful conclusion.”



Officer Justin Vasquez, Elam and his partner Cash were the first to respond to the Randa Ridge location where the officers once again directed Swett to peacefully surrender. Swett refused, continually reaching into his waistband and ignoring commands to exit with his hands visible.



Fearing a further escalation with occupants in the home, Officer Elam directed his partner Cash to apprehend Swett who was bitten on the leg, allowing the officers to physically secure him. Subsequent to the arrest, a large fixed blade knife was found in Swett’s waistband. Ellig cooperated and was arrested without further incident.