Winter Haven Police Department

And we’re back after a brief pause from the ticket switchers.

The guy pictured below went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on June 10 around 4 p.m. He selected four DVDs and placed lower priced stickers on each one. What should have cost $99.84 actually rang up to $1.36.

He was seen leaving on foot past the garden center and towards 5th St and Piedmont Dr.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946.