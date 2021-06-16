Van Pulls Up To Construction Sites And Over $6,000 Worth Of Plywood Is Piled Into Van

Winter Haven Police Department

How many sheets of plywood can fit in the back of a Dodge Caravan?

Sounds like the beginning of a commercial. But it’s not.

The van in this video is seen entering the area of Lake Smart Estates on June 9th around 2:11 a.m. Apparently making multiple trips, the van is seen loaded down with sheets of plywood. All together, 100 sheets valued at $6,500 were taken from two construction sites.

Although the video is grainy, the van appears to be silver or gray and missing a rear driver’s side hubcap.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sgt. Josh Hall at 863-291-5736.



