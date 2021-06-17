Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Trio Pulling On Door Handles Of Parked Cars

Winter Haven Police Department

Can you help identify these three?

The video is from the second story, but hopefully somebody can help identify these three. They were pulling on door handles in the parking lot of apartments on San Marcos Dr in Winter Haven.

One entered a vehicle while the other two appear to be watching out. Items were taken from the glove box and strewn about. The victim found it when entering the vehicle later in the day. This occurred on May 30 around 6 p.m.

If anyone recognizes either of these three, please contact Detective Taylor at 863-837-9074. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



