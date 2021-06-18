Officer Christopher Jackson has been terminated following an internal investigation.



Interim City Manager Jim Elensky and Interim Police Chief Loyd Stewart, as promised, are happy to turn over the results of the investigation.



Officer Jackson, 46, was involved in a crash on U.S. 17/92 while responding to a call before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. While responding to the call, Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and was traveling at speeds as high as 107 miles per hour.



Following an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and traveling too fast for conditions. He was placed on administrative leave on March 24 and he was terminated on June 4.



Jackson had been with the Haines City Police Department since 2015. He was paid an annual salary of $44,618.







