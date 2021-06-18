Several Vehicles Burglarized Early Monday Morning in Garden Grove/Lake Ned Area

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

We need your help to solve a crime. While you were sleeping Sunday night (6-13-21) and into the wee hours of Monday morning (6-14-21) several vehicles were burglarized in the Garden Grove and Lake Ned areas of Winter Haven.





PCSO is working the Lake Ned area crimes, because they occurred in our jurisdiction. In this area, several unlocked vehicles were hit and at least two firearms were stolen.

WHPD is working the Garden Grove area, because that area is in their jurisdiction.

Here is video of two suspects. As you can see, they go into the neighborhood and flip door handles, looking for unlocked doors. When they find an unsecured vehicle, they ransack the vehicle and steal anything they can get their hands on. These burglars appear to be tall, thin, black males wearing all black clothing, with some sort of writing or logo on their pant legs.

PLEASE do not leave anything of value in your vehicles overnight – especially firearms – and please lock your doors. There’s a reason we say “Lock It or Lose It.”

If you recognize any or all of the suspects involved, or you have any knowledge about the crime, please call us at 863-298-6200.

Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.