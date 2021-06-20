Polk County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Double Death Investigation In Frostproof

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently Investigating a double death investigation in Frostproof. According to Alicia Manautou, public information officer with PCSO, very little regarding the incident is available for release. Due to Marsys Law they are not able to release much information at this time.

We know that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation units were in the area of Monk Rd., North West of Clinch Lake, for several hours Saturday. At this time their appears to be no danger the public and the investigation is ongoing.





We will update this article as more information is released.