Polk Sheriff’s Searching For Attempted Murder Suspect Who Shot Woman In Polk City

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 49-year-old Tracey Bentley who is wanted for attempted murder.

Last night, June 19th, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Bentley shot a woman in Polk City. He is still at-large.





Bentley was last seen early this morning in the Demille Road area of Polk City and was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, and possibly a green or grey ball cap. Bentley is possibly armed and dangerous. Please do not confront or engage with him. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911.

