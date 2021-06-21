“Cat Man” AKA Kelvin Ford Sought By The Polk County Sheriff’s Office For Murder

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 41-year-old Kelvin Ford (also known as “Cat Man”) who is wanted for 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence.



His charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday morning, June 18th, in the Brenda Lane area in unincorporated Auburndale.



Around 11:00 a.m. that morning, Ford shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle. The victim then drove away from Ford, ultimately crashing on Old Dixie Highway. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injury.



Kelvin Ford is still at-large.



This was not a random shooting – Ford and the victim knew each other. We are asking that if you see him, please do not confront or engage with him – he is being considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.



If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911.



Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.



You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.