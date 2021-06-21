First Case Of Rabies Confirmed In Polk County In 2021

First Case Of Rabies Confirmed In Polk County In 2021

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, PCSO Animal Control responded to Poyner Road in Polk City, in reference to a fight between a dog and a raccoon.



The owner of the Tibetan terrier mix separated the two animals and dispatched the raccoon; Animal Control responded, retrieved the raccoon carcass, and sent it to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies. The positive rabies was confirmed two days later.







The dog is vaccinated and will remain at home under a 45-day quarantine.



“If you see a wild animal in distress, or if one of your pets interacts with a wild animal, contact Polk County Animal Control immediately.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff



In 2020, there were 2 rabies cases in Polk County – one bat and one raccoon.