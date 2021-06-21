One Dead & Another Injured After City Of Lake Wales Shooting Sunday Night

Lake Wales Police Department detectives are conducting an active homicide investigation, which occurred in the late evening hours on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The shooting occurred in the area of D Street and Dr. J A Wiltshire Avenue. At this time, one person is deceased and a second is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and are looking for anyone who may have knowledge of this incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).