Traffic Alert – Accident Closing One Lane on Cypress Gardens Blvd Traffic Alert – Accident Closing One Lane on Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven SHARE Allison Williams , June 21, 2021 / 932 0 Traffic Alert- Accident on Cypress Gardens Blvd East just after Overlook Drive intersection. Left lane closed. Traffic is slow through this area. Please drive with caution FROM THE NETWORK Display Randomizer PolkMugShot BROWN, JASMINE Learn more PolkObits Sarah H. Sanchious Anderson | June 11, 1946 – December 03, 2020 | OBITUARY Learn more polkbusinessdirectory Brooks Law Group, PA (Injury Attorneys) Learn more