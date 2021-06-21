Traffic Alert – Accident Closing One Lane on Cypress Gardens Blvd

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Traffic Alert-

Accident on Cypress Gardens Blvd East just after Overlook Drive intersection. Left lane closed. Traffic is slow through this area. Please drive with caution


