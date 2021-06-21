Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Update: Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Open Death Investigation After Occupant In Auburndale Crash Found To Have Gunshot Wound

Auburndale Polk County Polk County News Polk Sheriff
Update: The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has opened a death Investigation after the occupant of the car has died. According to reports deputies were called to the scene of a crash involving a gunshot wound on Old Dixie Hwy and Taylor Rd. Friday. No further details are being released at this time.


Original Article

Auburndale, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently Investigating a vehicle crash on Old Dixie Hwy and Taylor Rd. According to the public information spokesperson with the PCSO the occupant of the vehicle appears to be suffering from a gunshot wound. How or when the occupant was shot is not available at this time. The accident occurred at 10:57am and deputies were called to the scene minutes later.

The roadway is shut down in all directions. This is an ongoing situation.

