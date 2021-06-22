Plant City Highlights Downtown Evers Street Boardwalk with Blues, BBQ & Berries

Plant City Highlights Downtown With Blues, BBQ & Berries





by James Coulter

Downtown Plant City has been thriving lately with new businesses and eateries, especially along the Evers Street Boardwalk. Come see how the downtown area has grown with the upcoming Plant City Blues, BBQ & Berries.

Come experience the Evers Street Boardwalk and the many new businesses that have set up shop with an evening of live blues music performed on-stage, along with old-fashioned barbecue and refreshments served from local establishments including Roots on Tap, 3 Hand Mead, Tipsy Bookworm and The Corner Store.

From 6pm to 10pm, come listen to live music as performed by blues bands from across the state and even the country. Indulge in the history of the historic downtown with photo exhibits from the Plant City Photo Archives, as well as artwork from local artists as showcased by Afro Shades.

“We expect attendance to exceed expectations,” said event coordinator William Thomas Jr. “We are looking at 250 people, and from inquiries, we will exceed those efforts here… We ask people to bring their lawn chairs out and have a pleasant evening.”

The Plant City Blues, BBQ, and Berries will be hosted by the Improvement League of Plant City, Community Development Corporation, a 40-plus year old non-profit that serves the greater Plant City area. Recently, the organization efforts seeking to revitalize the downtown area through projects, advocating for a youth sports complex including a new 10-million-dollar community center.

“Our mission statement is to foster equitable opportunities for residents regardless of age, sex, race, or religion,” Thomas said. “A few of our signature programs involves economic development, workforce development, and cultural programs.”

They are hosting their upcoming event to showcase the vibrancy of the downtown area, especially along the Evers Street Boardwalk, which has experienced significant economic growth and development through new businesses and other establishments setting up shop there. The area has also seen an expansion of residential properties nearby, providing new opportunities in housing as well as business.

“We thought it would be good to do an event to bring people together and help provide financial support regarding those businesses that are located along Evers Street,” Thomas said. “Our expectations is to show the viable of doing outdoor events along Evers Street where people can come together…Our excitement is that we like what is going on in Plant City with the thriving of young businesses that are coming here.”

There are several sponsors whom are donated monetarily such as Wetherington Tractor Services, Hillsboro Bank, Solution Source, Holiday Inn Express and City Cuts Barbershop to cover band costs associated with this event.

With the downtown area ever growing and expanding, Thomas and the rest of his colleauges hope to highlight Downtown Plant City, especially Evers Street, as the go-to place for shopping, dining, and potential nightlife through outdoor events.

“[We hope] to see how events support those downtown and send the message to visitors there that we are glad they are here,” Thomas said. “You want some vibrancy to keep young people downtown as opposed to them going to other areas so they see what is going on in their backyard.”

The Plant City Blues, BBQ, and Berries will be hosted on Sat., Jun. 26, from 6pm to 10pm along Evers Street in Downtown Plant City. For more info, visit their website at: https://www.facebook.com/Plantcitybluesbbqberries