Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Central Florida Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Conducting Murder Suicide Investigation In Central Florida

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Conducting Murder Suicide Investigation In Central Florida

Central Florida Florida News Frostproof Polk County Polk County News Polk Sheriff
SHARE
, / 6175 0

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a double death investigation is now considered a murder suicide in Central Florida.

The incident occurred over Father’s Day weekend in Frostproof. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson the suspect Adam Anderson shot the victim before turning the gun on himself. Due to Marsys Law the identity of the victim is not being released. The incident took place near Monks Corner just North West of Clinch Lake.


We don’t expect further details to be released on this incident.

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

PLATT, JONATHAN

PolkObits

Rafael Arrieta Moreno | January 07, 1947 – February 24, 2021 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Bellies 2 Babies

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN