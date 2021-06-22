Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Conducting Murder Suicide Investigation In Central Florida

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a double death investigation is now considered a murder suicide in Central Florida.

The incident occurred over Father’s Day weekend in Frostproof. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson the suspect Adam Anderson shot the victim before turning the gun on himself. Due to Marsys Law the identity of the victim is not being released. The incident took place near Monks Corner just North West of Clinch Lake.





We don’t expect further details to be released on this incident.