Road Closure- Eloise Loop Road From Pollard Road Intersection To West Lake Eloise Drive Intersection

City of Winter Haven

ROAD CLOSURE: Eloise Loop Road will be closed from the Pollard Road intersection to the West Lake Eloise Drive (aka Hoover Road) intersection for Phase 1 of water utility work. The road will be closed intermittently now through July 28 when it will then be closed for roughly 6 weeks through August 9. Only residents and emergency vehicles will have access. In addition, a single lane of traffic will be closed on Pollard Road, on the south side of Eloise Loop Road. The portion of Eloise Loop Road that turns into Eagle Lake Loop Road remains open. Drivers should follow signage and drive with caution as traffic may be heavy. Please call Winter Haven Water at 291-5853 with questions or for more information.