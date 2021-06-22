Visit Bok Tower Gardens Free on Wawa Summer Day on Friday June 25

by James Coulter





Want to enjoy the great outdoors this summer. Want to step outside after being cooped up inside during the pandemic? Why not start your summer off right by enjoying Florida’s natural landscape with a free visit to Bok Tower Gardens?

Visit Bok Tower Gardens this Fri., June 25, and experience everything the 250-acre park has to offer for free. From its beautiful botanical gardens to its clarion bells and even its children’s play area, you can explore the grounds through free admission.

Allow your little ones to crawl around and play about the three-acre Hammock Hollow, take a visit to the edible gardens for a cooking demonstration, and listen to the clarion bells play their harmonic symphony through recorded concerts at 1 pm and 3 pm.

Best of all, Bok Tower Gardens will offer free admission for everyone who shows up at the gates. No vouchers or mobile downloads are required. Just drive on up and drive on through with free admission.

All expenses will be covered through a generous donation from Wawa. The convenience store and gas station have partnered with the Gardens to underwrite the costs of the day for all guests.

“It is a normal day at the gardens for us, but every day is an exciting day at Bok Tower Gardens,” said Erica Smith, marketing director for Bok Tower Gardens. “We are hoping that families and individuals are going to be coming into the gardens and enjoy a day of rejuvenation and relaxation and connect to nature.”

Wawa is a nationwide chain of privately-held gas stations and retail convenience stores, with over 850 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. The chain is committed to giving back to its local communities through such acts of philanthropy.

“They have been integral to making the communities that they serve happier, healthier, and more fulfilled,” Smith said. “Every dollar that Wawa provides for us is another dollar to keep the gardens growing…When companies like Wawa have a philanthropy gift, it really helps keeps the place sustainable and keeps us in operation for generations to come.”

Wawa Summer Days will be hosted the last Friday of the month from now throughout the summer until September. If you are not able to attend this Friday, be sure to drop by the Gardens all this summer for an opportunity to enjoy the grounds and facilities.

Bok Tower Gardens also kicked off “Spice Up You Summer,” a summerlong event from June 15 to August that will showcase pepper plants on display in the edible garden and outdoor kitchen.

Learn all about these unique plants and their contribution to the local ecosystem, primarily through the Bird Pepper, the only pepper plant native to Florida. Stop by the gift store to purchase your own pepper plant for your own garden, and enjoy a special salsa and guacamole prepared at the cafe by their on-site chef.

Wawa Summer Fun Day will be hosted on Fri, June 25 from 8am to 5pm. Other free days will be hosted on the last Friday of the month every month from now until September.

Bok Tower Gardens is located at 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales, Fl. 33853. For more info, visit their website at: https://boktowergardens.org/