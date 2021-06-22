Woman Steals Purses From Store in Downtown Winter Haven

Winter Haven Police Department

On June 16, 2021 around 10:37 a.m., the woman pictured below entered Country Primitives Vintage Market (251 Ave A SW). She walks around the front part of the market and selects two purses. She puts them both on her arm and then proceeds to walk out of the store. She then comes back at 10:41 a.m., selects two more purses and then walks out again. Total value of the merchandise is $767.

She is seen leaving in a 4-door Gold Lexus sedan.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Det. Taylor at 863-837-9074.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.