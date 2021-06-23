Man Walks Out Of Walmart With Several Items That Were Not Paid For

Winter Haven Police Department

Aaaaaaaaaand we’re back. Yes, a Walmart post. (Can we say though that our friends – that would be you – are really good at helping us identify people. So we say Thank You!) And keep the tips coming.

So, this guy went to Walmart (as we said earlier) and scanned a few items and not others. He attempted to pay with what appears to be an EBT card, but it wasn’t approved.

He didn’t care. He grabbed the items and walked out.

Anyone recognize him? Give Detective Maldonado a call at 863-837-0946. Or to remain anonymous contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.