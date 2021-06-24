Krazy Kombucha Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





We all want to eat healthy. However, sometimes the key to good health isn’t necessarily what you eat but how you digest what you eat. For that reason, you should consume more probiotics, and a tasty way to get probiotics is by drinking kombucha.

You’ve probably heard of kombucha, but you don’t know what it is. Essentially, it’s like a fermented tea brewed with a SCOBY, or symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. This brew produces healthy acids and bacteria that help aid in digestion. And it tastes great, too!

If you’re looking to try kombucha, head on down to Lakeland’s newest brewery, Krazy Kombucha, located along South Florida Avenue near Dixieland. While the location is new, the business has been operating for three years and selling its brew at local farmer’s markets.

Their signature drink, the Krazy Kombucha, according to its website, is “made with organic cultures of bacteria and yeast…a blend of organic oolong, china black, gunpowder green, and white peony teas, [and] organic cane sugar.”

Their best seller is the Ginger Kombucha, made with a flavorful combination of organic ginger and apple juice. Other flavors include pineapple, mermaid lemonade, and organic strawberry.

Wendy Johnson has been brewing kombucha for several years. She was inspired to do so through her occupation as a certified holistic nutritionist. As a nurse for 24 years, she has treated issues related to digestion, and she has learned the best way to ail them.

“Kombucha is very good for digestion,” she said. “This 20-year span has helped me to get to this point where I am able to buy this business.”

She and her business partner, AJ Jackson, a fitness instructor and “avid kombucha brewer”, have been operating their business for the past three years.

They previously sold their brews at farmer’s markets. Now they finally have their own brewery and taproom where they can produce and sell their brews in-house.

“We feel the sky is the limits now that we have the room,” Johnson said. “They can expect a place to come and try something new and to look for new ferments that [are] beneficial to them.”

As someone who has worked with “gut health” for more than two decades and brewing kombucha for three years, she knows how beneficial the drink is to digestion and overall health. She hopes that people will drop by and give what they have to offer a try.

“I know that every drop of the drink is benefiting them, and that is why I do it,” she said. “I love brewing it, and I love playing with the flavors and organic and putting good nutrition in their system and also drinking to your health.”

Krazy Kombucha celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Bill Mutz congratulated the new business and

commended the street realignment project along South Florida Avenue, which is better helping such businesses.

“What is most important is being able to see a fruit of passion that comes from people who want great health, who have worked hard to create wonderfully delicious kombucha, and then make it possible on the retail basis to have it affordably,” he said. “That is what we have here. And so we are so grateful for the city for you to invest that way and use your talents and skills to make it happen.”

Krazy Kombucha is located at 1030 South Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, visit their website: https://krazykombucha.life