Downtown Winter Haven Sidewalks To Be Cleaned

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

Downtown Sidewalks To Be Cleaned


The City of Winter Haven Public Works/Streets Unit, will be cleaning and sealing brick paver sidewalks within the downtown area along W Central Avenue from Third Street to First Street, on both sides of the roadway.

Work will be performed on Sunday, June 27 from 4:00 a.m. until noon.

During the cleaning and sealing process, the sidewalk areas will be temporarily closed to the Public. However, to minimize the impact to your business, crews will accommodate accessibility needs within these areas, as needed.

