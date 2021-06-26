In Loving Memory Of Patricia Ann Beasley – February 18, 1964 – June 24, 2021

Patricia Ann Beasley, 57

Patricia Ann Beasley of Babson Park passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence.





She was born February 18, 1964 in Vicenza, Italy to the late William “Bill” and Doris Haskin; she has been a resident of Babson Park as a child and has been a lifelong resident since. Patricia was a retired administrative assistant for Webber International University. She traveled all over the world with her family, and enjoyed cooking, family time, fishing, boating on crooked lake, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Rick Haskin, and Frank Haskin. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Raymond Michael Beasley; daughter, Jennifer Hutto and husband Cody of Frostproof; son, Michael “Mikey” Beasley and wife Hillary of Babson Park; brother, Bill Haskin and wife Cheryl of Valdosta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Peggy Haskin of Orlando; and six grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.