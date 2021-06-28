Five teenaged suspects (ages 15-18) from St. Petersburg, all of whom who have criminal histories, were apprehended by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minutes after stealing a Glock 9mm handgun from a vehicle in Davenport on Friday, June 25, 2021. The teens arrived in Polk driving a truck stolen out of Pinellas County. The stolen truck also had marijuana in it, which the suspects are being charged with possessing.



Around 2:20 p.m. that afternoon, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call from a man on Aberdeen Avenue whose pickup truck had just been burglarized. A witness told the victim that he saw a black Dodge Ram pull up next to the victim’s truck, and a black male get out of the passenger seat, enter the truck, and take something from within. The victim discovered his firearm missing from the center console, and dialed 911.

Deputies responded to the area, and the suspect vehicle description was sent out via BOLO (Be On Lookout). Deputies saw a black Dodge Ram heading westbound on Ronald Reagan Parkway and conducted a traffic stop, at which time a rear seat passenger [Jakeiron Allen] exited and fled on foot. The driver and three other occupants stayed inside the Dodge, and were taken into custody without incident. The suspect who stole the gun [Tyger Woods] was positively identified, but deputies quickly realized that the stolen gun was with Allen.

The Dodge Ram was confirmed stolen out of Pinellas County, and a search of the truck revealed two baggies that tested positive for marijuana.

A perimeter was quickly set up, and the ECC sent out an Alert Polk message to residents in the area with the suspect description. The PCSO Public Information Office also posted a message to residents on Nextdoor, with the suspect description – a black male wearing a black hoodie, armed with a handgun. The ECC quickly began receiving calls from citizens, while at the same time the PCSO helicopter, deputies, and two canine teams searched the area within the perimeter.

While fleeing, Allen entered a construction zone and attempted to carjack a vehicle. The carjacking victim pulled Allen out of his vehicle, at which time Allen pointed the firearm at the victim before running away and jumping a fence. Allen ended up in the parking lot of a fire station, where he was confronted by a firefighter who ordered him to stop. The firefighter heard the carjacking victim and others yelling “he’s got a gun,” as Allen began fumbling with something in his hoodie pocket. The firefighter retreated, in fear Allen would use the gun. Allen was later located and apprehended by canine team Deputy Sheriff Amber Ludlow and K-9 Bonez.







“I am sick and tired of juvenile suspects being treated with kid gloves. Here are five more examples of what happens when you don’t hold suspects accountable. During their most recent crime spree, they stole a truck, and then a gun, tried to carjack someone, and almost shot a firefighter. Our message is clear – if you come to Polk County to victimize our citizens, we will put you in jail and do everything in our power to ensure you are held accountable, regardless of your age.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The five suspects are:Tyger Woods, 18, from St. PeteCHARGES:

Armed burglary (F1)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Grand theft of a firearm (F-3)

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

4 counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M-1)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Woods’ criminal history dates back to 2015 (age 12) and includes: Aggravated battery on school board employee (adjudication withheld); Simple battery (dropped); Aggravated battery on school board employee (dropped); Aggravated Battery on school board employee (adjudication withheld); Aggravated assault with deadly weapon (adjudication withheld); Resisting arrest (dropped); Conveyance burglary (adjudication withheld); Violation of probation; Give false info to LEO/VOP (dropped); Tampering with electronic monitoring device/VOP (adjudication withheld); Tampering with electronic monitoring device/VOP (adjudication withheld); Resisting arrest/VOP (dropped); Resisting arrest/VOP (dropped); Possession of a stolen credit card/Grand theft motor vehicle (adjudged delinquent).

Jakeiron Allen, 17, from St. PeteCHARGES:

Armed burglary (F-1)

Aggravated assault on a firefighter (F-2)

Attempted carjacking (F-2)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Grand theft of a firearm (F-3)

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

4 counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M-1)

Violation of probation (M-2)

4 counts resisting arrest (M-1)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Allen’s criminal history dates back to 2016 (age 12) and includes: Lewd/lascivious behavior (nolle prosse); Conveyance burglary (dismissed); Grand theft of a motor vehicle (dropped); Fleeing to elude/resisting arrest (no action taken); Conveyance burglary (dropped); Conveyance burglary/Grand theft of motor vehicle (charges filed); Resisting arrest/fleeing to elude (charges filed).

Jayvion McLaurin, 16, from St. PeteCHARGES:

Armed burglary (F1)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

McLaurin’s criminal history includes a November 2020 arrest for armed robbery (charges were dropped).

Michael Owens, 15, from St. PeteCHARGES:

Armed burglary (F1)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Owens’ criminal history includes three arrests between January and April 2021 for conveyance burglary (dropped), petit theft (nolo contendre), and burglary of an occupied dwelling (dropped).

Lonnie Mozell, 16, from St. PeteCHARGES:

Armed burglary (F1)

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F-3)

Conspiracy to commit burglary (F-3)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Mozell’s criminal history includes a March 2021 arrest for possession of synthetic cannabis (charges were dropped).