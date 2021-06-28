Lakeland Man Tasered After Drunken Tirade At Publix

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police Arrest a Lakeland man after he became irate in the Publix off Bartow Rd. / Hwy 98.The suspect, Larry Barrett 39, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Intoxication, Simple Assault Threat To Do Violence, Assault Of A Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

The incident took place on June 20, 2021. Here is large excerpt of the Lakeland Police Arrest affidavit.





(It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Lakeland Police Department. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions)

“On June 20, 2021, I responded to the parking lot of 1617 Bartow Road in reference to an irate male subject (defendant) who had just broken the windows of a car with a hammer. Prior to my arrival dispatch advised the subject entered the Publix grocery store and was being irate. Upon arrival I made contact with the subject on the north side of the parking lot.



As I exited my marked agency patrol vehicle I observed the defendant, later identified as Larry Barrett Jr., walking towards my vehicle. I observed the defendant to yell “lets fucking go” and patted his chest with both hands indicating he wanted to fight me. I asked the defendant what was wrong due to him clearly being upset. The defendant then turned away from my car and started walking away. I then proceeded to follow the defendant at which point he turned around, balled his fist up and started walking towards me. At the same time the defendant “lets fucking fight”. The defendant walked approximately within 15 feet away from me but stopped and put his right hand behind his back. At that point I was unaware if the defendant was possibly armed and due to his aggressive behavior I feared he was possibly grabbing a weapon or getting ready to attack me. I unholstered my agency issued Conducted Electric Weapon (CEW) (SN# X1200AIKE) and pointed it in his direction in a low ready position. I gave the defendant a lawful order to get on the ground which he refused. The defendant then took a few steps forward towards me again in an aggressive manor. Fearing that I was going to be attacked by the defendant and him actively resisting my lawful orders I deployed my CEW towards the defendant, who was approximately 10 feet away from me. The CEW deployment was successful causing the defendant to fall to the ground the defendant was then quickly handcuffed.

After I placed the handcuffs on the defendant he spontaneously stated “I’m sorry Im drunk”. I later advised the defendant of his Miranda rights off my agency issued Miranda warning card, Post Miranda he stated that he recently had a few mixed drinks with his wife and then started drinking Coors Light beer. He also stated has had a problem with alcoholism.

I made contact with the manager of Publix, REDACTED(victim), who stated that he was called to the front of the store by his employee. The victim stated the defendant was yelling to use a phone and cursing at the employees. He then observed the defendant to exit the store and followed the defendant at a distance, while calling 911. The victim stated that the defendant turned around and observed him on the phone and asked the victim if he was calhng 911. The victim stated that he nodded yes to the defendant at which point the defendant walked up to the victim and got approximately 1 foot away from him, clenched both fist, and yelled at the victim, “Im going to beat your ass”. The victim stated this action caused him to have a well-founded fear that the defendant was about to attack him. The victim took a few steps back and the defendant then walked away from him.



I determined the defendant was intoxicated and endangered the safety of other people and in the course of doing so had the ability and intent to carry out a threat of violence by word and act towards the victim, This threat of violence caused a well-founded fear of harm in the victim. The defendant also actively and intentionally by word and act threatened myself with violence and caused a well-founded fear in myself that harm was eminent The defendant then actually and intentionally refused my lawful orders as I was acting in my scope of duty as a sworn law enforcement officer.