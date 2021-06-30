Lakeland Police Conducting An Investigation After Teenager Found Shot Multiple Times Early Tuesday Morning

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (June 29, 2021) – On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at approximately 3:24 a.m., members of patrol responded to the 1300 block of W 14th St. in reference to anonymous calls of a person shot. On scene, officers located a 14-year-old male victim lying on the ground. It appeared the victim was shot in the lower back and right leg. Officers and medical responders began life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to a Tampa area hospital. At last update, he is expected to survive his injuries.



At this time, detectives have not been provided information leading to the identity of any suspect(s). Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads as this is still very early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jaime Smith at 863.834.8981 or [email protected].



Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida by doing the following:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From a cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.