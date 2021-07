Winter Haven Police Department

Recognize this guy?

On June 28 around 2:40 p.m., he went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and proceeded to select a plethora of items to include camping items, lots of socks and batteries. To the tune of $252 worth.

He scans all of the items, bags them nicely and then walks away from the register without attempting to use any form of payment. He would possibly be driving a black/dark gray SUV.

If you recognize him, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.