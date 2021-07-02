Enjoy A Teddy Bear Picnic at Bartow Public Library on Saturday July 10

by James Coulter





If you go to Bartow on Saturday, you’re sure of a big surprise. If you go down to the library, you’d better go in disguise! For every bear that ever there was will gather there for certain. Because that’s the day the Teddy Bears have their picnic.

Yes! You, your young one, and their teddy bear can come on down to the Bartow Public Library on Saturday and enjoy a teddy bear picnic with other children and their teddies this upcoming Saturday.

Attendees and their little ones are encouraged to bring their teddy bears, a picnic lunch, and a blanket or towel to sit upon to enjoy a bear-y good time at the library from 10 AM to noon. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.

Aside from enjoying a fun time with fellow teddy bear lovers, children and their favorite stuffed friend will be eligible to win prizes awarded to the prettiest, funniest, oldest, most handsome, or most loved bear.

July 10 is the official Teddy Bear Picnic Day. This will be the second event hosted by the Bartow Public Library. The picnic was previously hosted two years ago. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it was not hosted last year.

“It [the first picnic] met with a great deal of enthusiasm, so we promised to hold it again,” said Miss Melissa, Youth Services Librarian. “We expect the children to have a good time. We expect them to have a good time with their teddy bear.”

To ensure everyone’s health and safety, masks are optional, and social distancing is encouraged. Anyone who is not comfortable sitting in a group are welcome to sit in the back. The entire library is still maintaining maximum cleanliness with the disinfecting of keyboards, tables, doorknobs, and other objects, explained Miss Melissa.

The library will also be hosting a virtual, interactive event via Zoom on Wed., July 7 at 2 PM. The Tampa Bay Bats will be hosting will be presenting a program on Florida bats. Attendees will be able to view the event via Zoom. For more information, contact the reference librarian for assistance at: 863-534-0131

The Teddy Bear Picnic will be hosted on Sat., July 10 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Bartow Public Library, located 2150 S Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL 33830. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. For more information, call 863-534-0131, or visit their website at: https://bartowlibrary.org/