Man Cuts Chain of Parked Bike at Walmart and Rides Off

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

Are you tired of people taking stuff that isn’t theirs as much as we are? This may be “just a bike” to some people, but that bike was someone’s transportation!
The guy pictured went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Bvld.) on June 27 around 8 pm. He sees a bike that is chained to a concreete pole outside of the building.
He enters Walmart and when he leaves, he goes to the bike, cuts the chain and off he rides. (insert angry face) Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.


