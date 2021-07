City of Winter Haven

Sandbag Locations: Preparations are underway in anticipation for higher-than-normal winds and rain Hurricane Elsa could send our way. The Public Works Department will set up a self-serve 24-hour sandbag station starting Sunday, July 4 at W.G. Roe Park, 2269 7th St. SW, on the southern side to lessen boat launching impacts. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.