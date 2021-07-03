Valrico Florida Man Killed In Polk City Crash

A crash involving two vehicles Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 near Polk City resulted in the death of a Valrico man, and injuries to his passenger and the other driver.







Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and members of Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on Commonwealth Avenue (SR 33) at Evergreen Boulevard, after it was reported via a 911 call at about 3:18 PM. The scene was about a mile-and-a-half north of Polk City.







Upon the arrival of first responders, 59-year old Angel Cano was found deceased. His passenger, 49-year old Geisha Machado Carranza of Valrico, suffered a broken leg and internal injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in fair condition.







The other driver, 39-year old Nicolas Roldan of Miami Beach, suffered bruises and abrasions, and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.







According to the preliminary report based on evidence and witness statements, Mr. Roldan was driving a white 2021 Toyota Highlander south on Commonwealth Avenue while Mr. Cano was driving northbound in a white 2021 Ford Ecosport.







For unknown reasons at this time, Mr. Roldan’s Highlander crossed the center line and struck Mr. Cano’s Ecosport head-on. The impact caused significant front-end damage to both vehicles.



All three people involved were wearing seat belts.







The Florida Department of Transportation provided assistance with traffic control, as Commonwealth Avenue remained closed for about three-and-a-half hours.







There are no charges at this time, but the investigation remains under investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit.



