Cops Searching For Two Armed Men Who Gunned Down Victim At Lakeland Gas Station

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, shortly after midnight, uniform patrol officers responded to the Mobil gas station located at 1615 West Memorial Boulevard in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers located a﻿34-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began securing the scene and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Prior to the shooting, the victim was pumping gas when two armed suspects began to approach him. The suspects had just exited a vehicle that was parked on an adjacent street. As the victim saw the two suspects approaching, he attempted to flee on foot when he was shot. The two suspects retreated to their vehicle and fled the area. Their identity is not known at this time. Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads as this is still very early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Russ Hurley at 863.834.8973 or [email protected].

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

The name of victim is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.