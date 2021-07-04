Winter Haven Police Officer Under Investigation After Allegedly Drawing A Firearm During Domestic Dispute

A reported domestic violence event has landed a female Winter Haven Police Officer in jail after an altercation in an apartment parking lot

On July 4, 2021 at approximately 11:20 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received regarding a dispute that was occurring in the parking lot of Vista Del Lago in Winter Haven. The caller stated there was a disturbance involving a male and a female with the female having a firearm in her hand.

As officers arrived, the victim had left the area, but found the female awaiting in the parking lot. According to the witnesses, Manisia Robinson was outside in the parking area arguing with a male when an altercation occurred. Witnesses state they saw Robinson with a firearm pointing at the victim. Officers were able to contact the victim and when interviewed, the victim stated there was no firearm involved.

Manisia Robinson has worked as a Winter Haven Police Officer since November 2020.

Robinson is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

When the investigation is concluded, additional information will be released.

“We take any and all accusations involving our officers seriously,” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. “With the differing statements at the scene, we will ensure everything is covered to solidify this case no matter what the outcome.”