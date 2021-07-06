Man Steals Over $2300 Worth Of Merchandise From West Marine and Loses A Shoe While Fleeing

Winter Haven Police Department

Do you know of someone who all of a sudden is missing a shoe? We found it after he took more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from West Marine.

On July 2, 2021 around 4:45 pm, the guy pictured below was in West Marine (1107 3rd St SW) and started putting merchandise in a carry basket. After wandering around selecting a host of items, he then takes a large cooler off the shelf and proceeds to fill that up as well.

When he found his opportunity, he wheeled the cooler our with his hands full of merchandise. The clerk ran out side to see him tossing the items in the back of a beige/gold 1990-2000 Toyota Camry with tinted windows. He jumps in the passenger seat and lost a shoe in the process.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 863-292-7924.