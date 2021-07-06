Notice Under Fictitious Name Law

Pursuant to Section 865.09,





Florida Statutes

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Brooks Law Group – Personal Injury Attorney located at 123 1st Street North in the County of Polk, in the City of Winter Haven, Florida 33881 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.

Dated at Winter Haven, Florida, this 6th day of July, 2021.

Stephen K. Brooks