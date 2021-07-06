Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Hit & Run Suspect Who Struck Two 14 Yr Old Children In Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the community to identify the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run crash that injured two 14-year old children.

The hit & run occurred Sunday evening, July 4th, on New Tampa Highway (US 92), about a ½-mile east of Clark Road in Lakeland.





The victims were walking westbound on the north shoulder of the road when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck.

One of the children is in critical condition. The other child was knocked to the ground but only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the children, and the truck continued westbound toward Hillsborough County.

Detectives recovered some evidence from the scene, as well as a still image of the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white Ford F150 (1997-2003). The truck should have damage to the grill and possible additional front-end damage.

If you have any information that could help in identifying or locating the truck and/or the driver, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers: