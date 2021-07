Tornado Watch Until TUE 11:00 PM EDT

Weather Channel:

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Polk County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 337 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA HARDEE POLK IN SOUTH CENTRAL FLORIDA DESOTO HIGHLANDS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CHARLOTTE LEE IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA HILLSBOROUGH MANATEE PINELLAS SARASOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BAYSHORE GARDENS, BONITA SPRINGS, BOWLING GREEN, BRADENTON, BRANDON, CAPE CORAL, CLEARWATER, ENGLEWOOD, FORT MYERS, LAKELAND, LARGO, LEHIGH ACRES, NORTH FORT MYERS, NORTH PORT, PALMETTO, PLACID LAKES, PORT CHARLOTTE, PUNTA GORDA, SARASOTA, SEBRING, SOUTH VENICE, ST. PETERSBURG, TAMPA, VENICE, WAUCHULA, WINTER HAVEN, AND ZOLFO SPRINGS.