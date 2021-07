Winter Haven Police Department

Stealing a phone at the community pool? Really?

On July 1, 2021, our victim was enjoying some time at the Rowdy Gaines Pool (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and had her backpack on a lounge chair.

The guy pictured sits on the chair next to the victim’s chair an fiddles around a bit. He actually looks up and sees the camera. Doesn’t stop him… he reaches in and takes her yellow Apple IPhone Eleven.

If anyone recognizes him, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.