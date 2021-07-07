Winter Haven Police Department
Pretty Bold Taking Tools From A Truck Bed in Broad Daylight
We know the video is far away, but maybe someone will know of a male who recently aquired quite a bit of Dewalt tools in a Husky Tool Box (and also drives a black Chrysler 200)
Our victim went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on June 29 around 3:30 p.m. He was inside for about 20 minutes. While inside, the guy seen in the video drives past the truck a couple of times. Then is seen walking past it a few more times. This over the course of about 10 minutes.
He then retrieves a shopping cart and with people walking by, he hops in the bed and takes more than $3,000 worth of tools that were in a 26″ tool kit carrier. The kit was bungied to the bed.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.