Pretty Bold Taking Tools From A Truck Bed in Broad Daylight

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department

Pretty Bold Taking Tools From A Truck Bed in Broad Daylight


We know the video is far away, but maybe someone will know of a male who recently aquired quite a bit of Dewalt tools in a Husky Tool Box (and also drives a black Chrysler 200)
Our victim went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on June 29 around 3:30 p.m. He was inside for about 20 minutes. While inside, the guy seen in the video drives past the truck a couple of times. Then is seen walking past it a few more times. This over the course of about 10 minutes.
He then retrieves a shopping cart and with people walking by, he hops in the bed and takes more than $3,000 worth of tools that were in a 26″ tool kit carrier. The kit was bungied to the bed.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.

https://fb.watch/v/1aksKhshd/

