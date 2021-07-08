America Celebrates July as Parks and Recreation Month

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture:

HAPPY PARKS & REC. MONTH!

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month. A program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the goal is to raise awareness of the essential services that park and recreation professionals provide to communities across the U.S.





Park and recreation agencies across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events, contests, commemorations and celebrations. Join The City of Winter Haven as we celebrate Parks & Rec Month!