Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road

in Lake Wales for Three Months Starting Monday





A $1.63 million Polk County project to replace the Walk-In-Water Road Bridge over Tiger Creek in rural Lake Wales will close Walk-In-Water Road for three months starting Monday. The bridge, built in 1960, is structurally deficient and is being replaced with a new bridge to meet current standards. During construction, traffic will be detoured around the bridge crossing along State Road 60 (Hesperides Road) and County Road 630E. Depending on traveling destination, the detour could be lengthy for some commuters. Existing site conditions prohibit an alternate crossing. Closing Walk-In-Water Road will accelerate construction schedule and save money. Local residents will still have access to their homesites, but will have to use detour to get to the other side of the bridge.

Polk County regrets the inconvenience created by the closure. Closing Walk-In-Water Road is the fastest and most cost-effective way to build the new bridge, while ensuring the safety of workers and motorists alike. Polk County has provided the bridge contractor with incentives for early completion and penalties for delays beyond 145 days. Contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200 for further details.

###