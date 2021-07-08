Man Steals Tire From Walmart And Refuses to Show Receipt When Stopped

Winter Haven Police Department

We know ya’ll love these posts. And here’s an extremely easy identifiable tattooed dude.

Yes it’s Walmart, 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. (July 3 around 9 p.m.) – yes it’s the self-checkouts. Now that’s out of the way.

So, he selects a tire – larger than a bicycle tire, smaller than a truck tire – and places it in his buggy. He then gets some cat treats and heads to the registers. He picks up a Mountain Dew and proceeds to scan the cat treats and the drink, but not the tire.

He refuses to show a receipt when asked and leaves.

Okee dokee – lets get him identified. The Casey and flames tattoos should be easy.

Give Det. Lozado a call if you know who he is. 863-595-1721