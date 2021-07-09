Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Set For July 20

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District
PSWCD Board Meeting July 20th, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Meeting Located at:
1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830
This meeting is open to the public.
- Call to order
- Pledge of allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of May 18th, 2021, Meeting Minutes
- 5. Chair Report- Joe Garrison
- Vice Chair Report
- Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier
- Public Relations Report
- Old Business
a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrove for 2017/2018 purchases
- New Business
a. Oath of office for new Supervisor b. Appointment of new officers
c. Prepare Budget for PSWCD
d. Review Audit
- Adjourn