Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Set For July 20

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District

PSWCD Board Meeting July 20th, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Meeting Located at:
1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830
This meeting is open to the public.


  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of May 18th, 2021, Meeting Minutes
  5. 5. Chair Report- Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report
  7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier
  8. Public Relations Report
  9. Old Business
    a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrove for 2017/2018 purchases
  10. New Business
    a. Oath of office for new Supervisor b. Appointment of new officers
    c. Prepare Budget for PSWCD
    d. Review Audit
  11. Adjourn

