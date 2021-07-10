Polk Deputies Investigating A Shooting At Popular Lake Wales Bar

Lake Wales, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has is currently investigating a shooting at popular Lake Wales Bar.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting at the Y’all Come Back Saloon. The bar which is located at 3200 S.R. 60 East is usually very busy on Saturday evenings.





According to Alicia Manautou, public information officer with the PCSO, could confirm that a shooting has occurred and that this time no fatalities. She could not confirm at this time the number of victims involved and their condition.

According to early information the call came into officials at 7:50pm.

This is an ongoing situation and we will update information as soon as it becomes available.