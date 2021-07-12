Introducing “Welcome, World Travelers!”: A Walt Disney World Column

by James Coulter





When my editor asked if I would be willing to write about my experiences visiting Walt Disney World, I replied, quite enthusiastically, “Boy, howdy, would I!”

Ever since I was a young lad, my family and I have been visiting the Happiest Place on Earth. I made my first visit as a toddler, and I’ve made regular trips throughout my life. I’ve been an annual passholder for the last five years. Living a mere 45-minutes away, I have the enviable luxury of being able to go for the day, stay at a resort, or, with the added advantage of owning an RV, stay at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground.

Every time we visit, I chronicle my trip at least every hour on the hour on Facebook. Whether grabbing a bite to eat, making a purchase at the shops, or waiting in line for the next ride, I always share my photos and thoughts.

These Disney World posts prove to be my most popular. Everyone likes them and comments on them, including my editors. They were so enthralled by these posts that they offered me the opportunity to write about my travel experiences professionally. And, well, here I am writing about it now.

That’s my way of introducing my new monthly/bi-monthly column, “Welcome, World Travelers!” At least once or twice a month, I’ll write about my experiences at Walt Disney World. Sometimes I’ll discuss the newest attractions and rides. Other times I’ll offer tips and tidbits about making the most out of your visits. Or perhaps I’ll simply geek out about my love for Disney.

To offer you all a glimpse into this column’s future and the topics I’ll be discussing, my very next column (or rather, my very first) will be sharing my experiences visiting the parks during the pandemic. The next column after that will detail the essential items visitors need to bring during their trips.

I’m looking forward to all of this. I couldn’t think of a better topic for a regular column. I love Disney. You love Disney. We all love Disney. The company has been around for nearly 100 years, and the resort has been around for 50. The fact that both have been around for so long proves how much people love them. So I hope you all love what I have to share.

By the way, before anyone asks, here’s a list of my absolute favorites:

Favorite Park: Hollywood Studios for the rides. Epcot for the aesthetics. Magic Kingdom for the nostalgia.

Favorite Rides: Space Mountain (Magic Kingdom), Test Track (Epcot), Rock n’ Roller Coaster (Hollywood Studios), Flight of Passage (Animal Kingdom).

Favorite Resort: Contemporary Resort. Love the modern architecture and the fact the monorail runs through it.

Favorite Restaurant: Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Hollywood Studios. Come for the fast food. Stay for the corny 1950s kitsch!

Favorite Meal: The foot-long hot dogs at Casey’s Corner. Makes for a great lunch and gives you enough energy to go through the park until dinner.

Favorite Snack: Dole Whip. What’s not to love about pineapple soft serve?

But that’s enough about me. What do you all think? What do you love best about Walt Disney World? And what topics would you like to see discussed in future columns? (Share your thoughts in the comments below or on Facebook.)