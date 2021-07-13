70 Yr Old Motorcyclist Killed In Lakeland Crash

PCSO investigates two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday in Lakeland; one person killed





Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., July 12, 2021, at the intersection of Cherry Lane and Tower Palms Lane in unincorporated Lakeland which resulted in the death of 70-year-old Robert Black, Jr. of Lakeland.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Black was driving a white 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Cherry Lane. At the same time, 33-year-old Anointed Davis of Lakeland was driving westbound on Cherry Lane in a gray 2001 Nissan Rouge. Ms. Davis’s son was a passenger in her vehicle.

The evidence and witness statements revealed that Ms. Davis attempted to make a southbound turn onto Tower Palms Lane when her SUV struck the front of Mr. Black’s motorcycle. As a result of the impact, Mr. Black was thrown from the motorcycle.

Mr. Black died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Ms. Davis and her son were not injured; both were wearing seatbelts.

Cherry Lane was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

No charges are anticipated but a final determination is pending completion of the investigation.