Winter Haven Police Department

A Rescue Of the Reptile Kind

This little guy (about 2 ft) was hiding under a vehicle at the Lake Maude Nature Park today. Of course he’s not huge, but he could have been hurt while in the parking lot or heading out to the roadway.

Officer Fulgham and CSO Hoverkamp came to the rescue – handcuffs weren’t needed after all – and the little guy was “transported” to Lake Maude in the back of Officer Fulgham’s car.