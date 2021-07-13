Winter Haven woman struck and killed while walking along US 27 in Lake Wales

The Traffic Homicide Unit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, between a vehicle and pedestrian.





The crash, which occurred on US 27 at Longleaf Boulevard near Lake Wales, at about 1:00 AM, claimed the life of 38-year old Mary Elizabeth Faison of Winter Haven.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ms. Faison was walking northbound on US 27 along the west side of the southbound lane when she was struck by a silver 2019 Kia Soul, driven by 30-year old Edrick Williams of Sebring, who was driving south.

Mr. Williams contacted law enforcement immediately after the impact, but said he wasn’t sure what he hit, stating that he believed it might have been a deer.

PCSO deputies and Lake Wales Police officers arrived at the scene and began to search the area. Ms. Faison was located approximately 30-feet from the edge of the road, deceased.

Mr. Williams, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, was not injured.

Any charges against Mr. Williams are unknown at this time, and dependent upon the outcome of the investigation.