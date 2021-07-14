Man Steals Over $400 Worth of Meat From Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

So somebody wanted to have a MAJOR BBQ!

On July 9, 2021 around 3 p.m., the guy pictured below (Are those vampire teeth on his mask?) went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and proceeded to the meat department.

Piling his cart full of more than $430 worth of meat, he promptly heads to the exit going nowhere near the registers.

He is seen leaving in what appears to be a newer black Chevy Camaro.

If you know who this guy is, please contact Detective Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.