Mulberry Man Killed in a Single Vehicle Crash

A single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, July 14, 2021 in Mulberry resulted in the death of 83-year-old Alphonso Newkirk of Mulberry.





Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and members of Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on State Road 37 near the intersection of Cameron Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Upon the arrival of first responders, Mr. Newkirk was found deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Newkirk was driving a white 2001 Dodge 1500 north on SR 37 when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the east shoulder of the highway toward a ditch. The pickup truck struck a street sign and a concrete culvert causing the vehicle to become airborne for about 50 yards and flip, landing on the truck’s roof.

Mr. Newkirk was not wearing a seatbelt.

SR 37 South was closed in both directions for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation.